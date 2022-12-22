Lionel Messi shared pictures and a video from Argentina's victory parade back home after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 title. A sea of fans had gathered at the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires to celebrate the World Cup win with the Argentina players. Taking to Instagram, the star forward wrote, "Through the good and the bad, TE AMO." Earlier, Messi's post about winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 title had become the most-liked post across all social media platforms. Lionel Messi in Call of Duty! After FIFA World Cup 2022 Success, Argentina Captain Now Has an ‘Operator Pack’ in Popular FPS Game.

Lionel Messi's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)