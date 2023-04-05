Al-Nassr registered a very important 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah in their recent Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium, Hofuf. Cristiano Ronaldo put Al-Nassr ahead in the 40th minute from the penalty spot. Soon after the break, Anderson Talisca made the score 2-0. Ronaldo struck with a powerful left-footer and gave Al-Nassr a three-goal lead in the 66th minute. Anderson Talisca then scored his second goal of the match. Talisca had a brilliant chance to get a hat-trick in injury time but Al-Adalah's goalkeeper saved his effort. The rebound failed to Ayman Yahya, who scored the final goal of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Resounding Victory Over Al-Adalah in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (See Post).

Al-Adalah 0-5 Al-Nassr

