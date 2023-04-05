Al-Nassr continued their fine form and registered a huge 5-0 win over Al-Adalah in their latest Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium, Hofuf. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace and was one of the best players in the match. Following the game, Ronaldo shared a post on Twitter praising his team's performance. The caption of Ronaldo's post reads, "Great team performance - we keep pushing forward". Cristiano Ronaldo Mobbed by Fans As He Leaves Madrid Restaurant in Limited Edition Bugatti Centodieci (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Resounding Victory

Great team performance - we keep pushing forward 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/kF1hZHL7XY — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 4, 2023

