Cristiano Ronaldo finally got his name on the scoresheet as Al-Nassr beat US Monastir 4-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The Saudi Pro League club struggled for good form this pre-season but was at their best in this contest with Anderson Talisca opening the scoring in the 42nd minute. Ronaldo scored his team's second goal in the 74th minute of the match through a header and Al-Nassr saw two late goals added by Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdulaziz Saud Al Elawai in the 88th and 90th minutes of the contest to round off the win. Al-Nassr also had an own goal conceded by Ali Lajami. School Footballer Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' Celebration After Scoring A Scintillating Bicycle Kick Goal, AIFF Secretary-General Shaji Prabhakaran Shares Viral Video.

US Monastir 1-4 Al-Nassr

⌛️ || Full time, 💛💪@AlNassrFC 4:1 US MONASTIR Talisca ⚽️ Ronaldo ⚽️ Alamri ⚽️ AlAlewa ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FF6ZewWFpb — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 31, 2023

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Here

Anderson Talisca's Opener

Ghareeb 🅰️ Talisca ⚽️ Get used to it 😎 pic.twitter.com/U1m3DkpwSm — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 31, 2023

