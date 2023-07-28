Indian football has no shortage of young talents. Proven by an U-14 footballer playing in Pilik Choudhary Memorial Inter-District School U14 Football Tournament semi final match in Guwahati, as he scores a stunning backvolley to score a goal and then celebrates in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration. AIFF secretary-general Shaji Prabhakar, impressed by his display, shared the video on twitter. Indian Football Team Placed in Group A for Round 2 of FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers.

School Footballer Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' Celebration After Scoring A Scintillating Bicycle Kick Goal

What a goal! Rahan Ahmed scored this scintillating goal today for Sivasagar Govt High school team in Pilik Choudhary Memorial Inter-District School U14 Football Tournament semi final match in Guwahati. Unfortunately, Rahan’s team lost the semi 3-1. #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/9uMGB7aeGw — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)