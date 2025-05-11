One of the greatest ever to play the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo has wished his mother a happy Mother's Day on May 11, Mother's Day 2025. The 40-year-old Portuguese legend posted three pictures on his official X handle, one of himself with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids. The other two are of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with his mother. One picture is of contemporary times, while the other is from the childhood days of CR7, wearing his first club Sporting CP's jersey. With the pictures attached was a caption in Portuguese, wishing his partner and mother a "Feliz dia da Mãe" (Happy Mother's Day). Sachin Tendulkar Dedicates Heartfelt Message For Mother Rajni Tendulkar on Occasion of Mother’s Day 2025, Writes ‘My Aai Has Always Been My Anchor’ (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo On Mother's Day 2025:

Todos os dias são delas, mas hoje em especial ❤️ Feliz dia da Mãe. pic.twitter.com/ijSjXg9bVi — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)