Former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media on Sunday, May 11, extending wishes to his mother on Mother's Day 2025. Sachin shared a picture with his mother and his family and wrote in his post "Everything I am started with her prayers and her strength. My Aai has always been my anchor, just like every mother is for her child. Wishing all the incredible mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day! " Fans related with the bond Sachin shares with his mother and made the post viral on social media. Mother’s Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: When and How World Celebrates Moms With Love and Gratitude.

Sachin Tendulkar Dedicates Heartfelt Message For Mother Rajni Tendulkar

