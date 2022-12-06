Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to feature in Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar. The 38-year-old forward has so far netted one goal in the perennial tournament and is not in the best of his form. However, he will have to bring his A-game when Portugal faces Switzerland at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail. Ahead of this big game, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently taken to Instagram to post an inspirational message, which reads, "Today is for Portugal! For the Portuguese! For us and for ours! Today is for all the dreams we carry in each of us! Let's go with everything!" in English. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in POR vs SUI Line-Up.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Take on Switzerland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

