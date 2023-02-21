Cristiano Ronaldo was seen training hard with his Al-Nassr teammates ahead of their match against Damac in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on February 25. Ronaldo, who did not have a good start to his Al-Nassr career, has picked up good form, scoring five goals in four matches. In his last game, he came up with two assists, helping Al-Nassr beat Al-Taawoun. He will also look to continue that good form in the next game. Al-Nassr 2–1 Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2022–23: Cristiano Ronaldo's Two Assists Help Al-Nassr Reclaim Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Training Video:

🎬 || Back to business 💪 Preparations are ON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k4qcanlmbd — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 20, 2023

Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates:

Another round and still on top 🔝 pic.twitter.com/Zcg3kvrRsy — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 20, 2023

