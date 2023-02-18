Cristiano Ronaldo continued his good form for Al-Nassr, providing two assists to help his side beat Al-Taawoun 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Friday, February 17. The Portugal star created both the goals which came in the 17th and 78th minutes. Ronaldo got the ball inside his own half and then provided a perfect pass for his teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who showed calmness in scoring the first goal of the game. Al-Taawoun did manage to fight back through a goal by Alvaro Medran in the 47th minute, but Ronaldo's second assist saw Abdullah Madu score Al-Nassr's second goal and the winner. Barcelona 2–2 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Teams Play Out Thrilling Draw at Camp Nou (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Result

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Highlights

