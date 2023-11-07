Cristiano Ronaldo was seen using his mouth to untie the shoelaces of his injured teammate during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on October 24. Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri injured himself during the match and one of his boots came off. As he was being attended to by the medical team, Ronaldo was spotted picking up his shoe and untying the laces using his mouth. The video of Ronaldo's noble gesture towards his teammate has gone viral on social media. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner starred in that match with a brace that helped Al-Nassr beat Al-Duhail 4-3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Mehtab Singh Engage in Tussle During Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @skiller.home

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)