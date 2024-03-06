Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Champions League, defeating Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate. Star striker Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the recent fixture at Anoeta Stadium – taking his tally of away goals in Champions League knock-out games to 13. With this, he surpassed former Barcelona and PSG star Lionel Messi in very niche stats. The 25-year-old striker is now just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 23 times in Champions League away fixtures at knock-out stages. Real Sociedad 1–2 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Paris Saint Germain Qualify for Quarter-Final.

Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Lionel Messi in Champions League Knock-Out Stage Away Goals Record

CL KO away goals 🇫🇷Kylian Mbappe - 13 🇦🇷Lionel Messi - 12 Kylian Mbappe is 25 years old… pic.twitter.com/MgINxa3PJ5 — Kylian Mbappe is the GOAT (@Tezzathekchen) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)