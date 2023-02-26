Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw with Liverpool in their latest English Premier League 2022/23 match at Selhurst Park, London. The hosts started brightly but failed to take two big chances within the first half. At first, Marc Guehi's header was off target and then Jean-Philippe Mateta fired a shot against the crossbar. After the restart, Liverpool created a few opportunities of their own. Mohamed Salah came close to putting the Reds ahead but he could only hit the bar. The match ended with a 0-0 scoreline as Liverpool kept their third straight league clean sheet. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick: Al-Nassr Superstar Finds Net Thrice Against Damac FC in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Crystal Palace 0–0 Liverpool

