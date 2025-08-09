Ahead of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina Club Friendly 2025 match at Old Trafford, a special moment will surely bring a smile to the faces of many Red Devils fans. Former Man United legend David de Gea, who had been a part of the club from 2011 to 2023, playing 545 matches for the Red Devils, met his former head coach, the genius tactician Sir Alex Ferguson, shook hands, hugged, talked, and shared light moments. David de Gea was a part of the Manchester United squad when he joined the side in 2011, until the manager left in 2013. While David de Gea continued thereafter in the club, he was a part of the history Sir Alex Ferguson had at Manchester. Seeing his former student, the face of Sir Alex Ferguson filled with a smile and joy. David came to play the friendly for ACF Fiorentina. Manchester United Announce Signing of Benjamin Sesko; Star Footballer Joins Premier League Club on a Deal Reportedly Worth £73.7m.

David de Gea Hugs Sir Alex Ferguson:

