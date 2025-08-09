Manchester United have completed the signing of star footballer Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £73.7m. The development was confirmed after Manchester United shared a post on their social handle X on Saturday, August 9. The star striker has signed a five-year contract that includes a guaranteed payment of £66.3m, with the remainder in add-ons. Benjamin Sesko is Manchester United's third major signing in attack following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha for £62.5m and Bryan Mbeumo for £65m, with £6m in add-ons. Arsenal Announce Signing of Viktor Gyokeres; Former Sporting Striker Joins Premier League Club, Puts Pen to Paper in €63M Deal.

🚨 He's here! 🚨 Benjamin Sesko is officially a Manchester United player! 🙌 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2025

🚨 OFFICIAL: Benjamin Šeško joins Man United from RB Leipzig for €85m package. Šeško: “The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future”. 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/OwaISOb6qV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2025

