In a crucial UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Declan Rice stood up for his club against Real Madrid and created history. Rice became the only player in UCL history to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match when the England footballer hit goals in the 56th and 70th minute for Arsenal via spot kicks. Both goals were stunning, with the first one curled around the wall and beating the goalkeeper, while the second one curled straight into the top corner past Thibaut Courtois. Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Declan Rice Scores Brace, Mikel Merino Finds Net As Gunners Stun Los Blancos.

Declan Rice Creates UCL History

2 - Declan Rice is the first player to score two direct free kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League. Precision. pic.twitter.com/loLhfmZ7sX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2025

