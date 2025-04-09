In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals, Arsenal stunned Real Madrid, who suffered the wrath of Declan Rice, who scored a brace that sunk the defending champions at Emirates Stadium. After a mellow first half, Rice opened the scoring with a stellar free-kick in the 58th minute and hit another spot-kick in the 70th minute, handing Arsenal a 2-0 lead. Mikel Merino found the back of the net in the 75th minute, which remained the only goal of the match till the whistle, giving the Gunners a memorable 3-0 victory. UCL 2024–25 Quarterfinals Preview: Road to UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Begins As Top Eight Teams in Europe Clash.

Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

