The Denmark national football team appeared dominant throughout the game, but had to settle for a goalless draw at home against the Scotland national football team. At Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark had 74% possession, 602 passes with 90% accuracy and 16 shots. In comparison, Scotland had 11 shots, with just 26% possession and 211 passes. However, with low shots on target for both sides (2 for Denmark and 1 for Scotland), the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group C first game ended 0-0 for both nations. Italy 5-0 Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mateo Retegui Nets Brace; Moise Kean, Giacomo Raspadori and Alessandro Bastoni Score One Each As Gli Azzurri Crush Visitors (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Denmark 0-0 Scotland

Det ender uafgjort Det blev en hård kamp med chancer til begge hold. I sidste ende tager vi det ene point med fra kampen.#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/flx3ZWKEQn — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) September 5, 2025

Denmark vs Scotland, Full Match Highlights:

