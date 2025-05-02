In a one-sided UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25, Chelsea gained a comfortable win over their semifinal opponents Djurgarden in their first-leg clash at Stockholm. Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke found the net in the first half and gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, which Chelsea doubled in the second half thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson. Isak Almeayehu scored his first senior career goal for Djurgarden to hit a consolation score for the hosts. Chelsea will play host to Djurgarden on May 9 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Beats IPL Franchise KKR to Have 49% Stake in The Hundred Franchise Trent Rockets.

Djurgarden 1-4 Chelsea

