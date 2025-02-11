Chelsea Football Club owner Todd Boehly bought The Hundred franchise Trent Rockets on Monday. The American investor has bought the 49% stake in the Nottingham franchise at a valuation of 79 million GBP. Todd Boehly will shell out 39 million GBP for the minority shares. The two parties will now do their final partnership agreement over eight weeks that begins after the conclusion of The Hundred sale by the England Cricket Board. MI to Have 49% Stake in Oval Invincibles, Surrey Set to Retain 51% As They Announce RISE Worldwide As Preferred Partner For The Hundred.

The Chelsea owner is believed to have beaten three or four bidders, and one was Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The American investor leads a consortium called BlueCo. The other investors in the consortium are Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, and Hansjorg Wyss.

The sale of the Trent Rockets was scheduled for February 3 but was delayed as the England and Wales Cricket Board kept investors in the process, who had failed with their earlier bids. Todd Boehly has now expanded his sporting portfolio. After purchasing stakes in Trent Rockets, Boehly has established his roots in the United Kingdom as a leader of the consortium that bought the famous football club Chelsea for £4.25 billion in 2022. Oval Invincibles Defeat Southern Brave to Retain The Hundred Men’s Title at Lords, Saqib Mahmood and Will Jacks Star For Champions.

With the sale of the Trent Rockets team, seven of the eight franchises of The Hundred tournament have been sold. The only franchise left to be sold or purchased is Southern Brave. Trent Rockets clinched the Men's The Hundred title in 2022. Their women's side earned their best placing of third position in the same season. Andy Flowe is the head coach of the men's side, whereas Jon Lewis is in charge of the women's team.

