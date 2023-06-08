During the UEFA Europa Conference League final between West Ham United and Fiorentina, history was made when West Ham United’s Emerson Palmeiri became the first player in history to win all five UEFA titles. The West Ham footballer achieved the feat during his side’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina. The West Ham player had previously won UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and, UEFA Euro 2020. UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2022–23: West Ham Edge Past Fiorentina 2–1 to Secure Their First Major European Title.

Emerson Palmeiri Becomes First Player in History to Win All Five UEFA's Competitions

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Emerson Palmeiri becomes the first player in history to win all five of UEFA's competitions: 🏆 Champions League ✅ 🏆 Europa League ✅ 🏆 UEFA Conference League ✅ 🏆 UEFA Super Cup ✅ 🏆 EURO 2020 ✅ pic.twitter.com/FQpfLHakDp — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 7, 2023

