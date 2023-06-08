Jarrod Bowen’s goal in the 90th minute helped West Ham United secure an edgy 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the final match of the UEFA Europa Conference League. With this win, West Ham claimed their first major European title. West Ham opened the scoring when Said Benrahma scored from the penalty awarded by VAR after a handball review. Having gone 1-0 behind West Ham, Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura put the ball into the back of the net to help Fiorentina get back level at 1-1.

West Ham Edge Past Fiorentina 2–1

WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT!!! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/7V8eFY3reW — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 7, 2023

