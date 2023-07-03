Emiliano Martinez, Argentina Goalkeeper who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Gloves is currently on his South Asia tour and after he pays a visit to Bangladesh, he is now all set to tour Kolkata, India. He will visit heritage football club of Kolkata Mohun Bagan on July 4. Ahead of that he lands at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport of Kolkata and get greeted by hundreds of fans ecstatic by his arrival. Emiliano Martinez Coming to Kolkata! Check Date, Time and Venue Details of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Goalkeeper’s Visit to India.

Emiliano Martinez Arrives In Kolkata

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: World Cup Golden Glove winner, Argentina Football team's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport pic.twitter.com/KAEVBqwgUS — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

