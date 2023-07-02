It was earlier reported that 2022 FIFA World Cup Winning goalkeeper of Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, will be visiting the city of Kolkata. And as a part of his Kolkata tour, “Dibu” Martinez will also be visiting Kolkata’s iconic club, Mohun Bagan. The news was confirmed by the club itself when it released a statement. Now, the club has issued a notice, mentioning the date, time, and, venue, where the event will be happening. The notice mentions that the event will be happening on July 4, 2023, at the Mohun Bagan ground at 4.30 pm. Emiliano Martinez, Argentina’s World Cup Winning Goalkeeper, To Visit Mohun Bagan as Part of His Kolkata Tour.

Emiliano Martinez Coming to Kolkata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohun Bagan (@mohunbaganac)

