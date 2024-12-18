Emiliano Martinez is the winner of The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2024 Award after his stellar performances for the Argentina National Football Team and Aston Villa. Emi Martinez went on to win The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award for the second time in three years. The Argentine goalkeeper still proves to be an important asset for Aston Villa and the Argentina National Football Team. Martinez also grabbed the Best Goalkeeper award at the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony earlier this year. Carlo Ancelotti Wins The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Award, Real Madrid Boss Secures Prestigious Title for First Time.

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2024 Award Winner, Emiliano Martinez

Dibu's done it again.



Emi Martinez is #TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper for the second time in three years! 🧤🧤— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2024

