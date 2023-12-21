European Court of Justice have ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law when both these bodies blocked the formation of the European Super League in 2021. Some of the Europe’s biggest clubs which included Barcelona, Real Madrid and six from the English Premier League attempted to break away from their domestic competitions and form their own European Super League in April 2021. The move was blocked by UEFA and FIFA subsequently. La Liga 2023–24: League Leader Girona FC, Real Madrid Bring Spanish League Curtain Down on 2023.

BREAKING: European Court of Justice rules that neither UEFA nor FIFA can impose sanctions on clubs that participate in alternative competitions such as the European Super League. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)