Fans Raise ‘CR7 Is the World Scorer’ Banner During Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match As Cristiano Ronaldo Serves One-Match Suspension, Pic Goes Viral

Fans raised a banner in support of Cristiano Ronaldo during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem match in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24, a contest which the Portugal star missed. Ronaldo was earlier suspended for one match after he was spotted making vulgar gestures towards fans who chanted Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's win over Al-Shabab. The banner that fans raised during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem match read, 'CR7 is the world scorer' and the picture of the same has gone viral. ‘Can’t Stop’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Handed One-Match Ban for Vulgar Gesture in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Match, Shares Pic From Workout Session.

Fans Raise Banner for Cristiano Ronaldo During Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Match

Al-Nasr fans raise the banner “CR7 is the world’s top scorer” pic.twitter.com/Ld4FETmIFy — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) February 29, 2024

