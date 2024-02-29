Cristiano Ronaldo might not feature for Al-Nassr in their next match against Al-Hazem but that has not stopped him from hitting the gym and maintaining his shape. The Portugal star was suspended for one match by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation after he was spotted showing a vulgar gesture towards fans who chanted Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's win over Al-Shabab. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared the snap of his workout session and wrote, "Can't stop." Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended for One Match Over Alleged Offensive Gesture in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Game.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pic from Workout Session

