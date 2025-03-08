Germany international and FC Barcelona’s star goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen confirms separation with wife Daniela Jehle as he shared a post on ‘X’. The couple had been in relationship for 13 years and were married for last eight years. They have two kids together – Ben and Tom. Ter Stegen is out of action after horrific injury at the start of the La Liga 2024-25 season. In the post shared, Ter Stegen wrote “After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us.” Check out the complete post below. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Might Force to Make Changes in Weekend Games Due to UEFA Champions League Fixtures Next Week.

Post Shared By Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Hello all, After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us. Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to… pic.twitter.com/lpC0stbHBA — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) March 6, 2025

