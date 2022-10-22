The results of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 was announced with the list of teams in all the groups revealed. Defending champions USA have been clubbed with Netherlands, Vietnam and the winner of the Group A playoff. England, who won the Euro 2022 title earlier this year, were placed in Group B alongside China, Denmark and the Group B play-off winner. Spain, the finalists of Euro 2022, were in Group C alongside Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan.

Check out Full Groups' List at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023:

