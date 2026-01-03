US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed he watched the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro live as US special forces carried out what he described as a dramatic and violent operation. Speaking in a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump said the raid unfolded “like a television show,” highlighting the speed and intensity of the mission. “We watched every aspect of it,” he said, portraying the operation as swift and decisive. Nicolas Maduro Faces Drug Trafficking, Terror Charges in US Hours After Arrest.

Donald Trump Says He Watched Nicolas Maduro Capture Live

“I felt like I was watching a TV show,” Trump said, adding that he observed the capture of Maduro directly from his residence at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/RFNvk8nTH7 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nexta TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)