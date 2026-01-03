Washington, January 3: President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are aboard a U.S. warship and will face federal prosecution in New York. The announcement followed a large-scale U.S. military operation in Caracas early Saturday morning. Trump stated on Truth Social that Maduro was captured and "flown out of the country" in a joint mission with law enforcement. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the couple was indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges related to narcoterrorism. She vowed they would "face the full wrath of American justice." The strikes targeted key military infrastructure, including Fort Tiuna. While Venezuela denounced the move as "imperialist aggression," U.S. officials maintain the action was necessary to enforce long-standing criminal warrants. Are Viral Photos Showing Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in US Custody Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Images Are AI-Generated.

They Will Face Prosecution in New York

Trump says Maduro and his wife are aboard a US warship and will face prosecution in New York, reports AP pic.twitter.com/8uZUXILkzU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

