US Attorney General Pam Bondi said deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face criminal prosecution in the United States following an indictment in New York. In a post on X, Bondi said the couple will “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” She added that “Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.” Her remarks followed a statement by US President Donald Trump, who said America carried out a “large strike” against Venezuela, during which Maduro and Flores “were captured and flown out of the country.” Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of leading a “narco-terrorist” government. Who Is Cilia Flores? Why Nicolas Maduro’s Wife Matters in the US-Venezuela War.

Maduro, Wife to Face US Charges After New York Indictment: Pam Bondi

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

