US President Donald Trump on Saturday said major American oil companies will invest billions of dollars in Venezuela’s energy sector following the overthrow of former president Nicolas Maduro. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said, “We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure.” “Let’s start making money for the country,” he added. Trump said US forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a large-scale overnight operation, noting that they have been indicted on drug-trafficking charges in New York. The president said the US will “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” adding that oil companies will pay upfront to rebuild crude facilities. “They will be reimbursed for what they’re doing,” Trump said, stressing, “We’re going to get the oil flowing the way it should be.” Donald Trump Says US Will ‘Run’ Venezuela Until ‘Safe’ Democratic Transition After Nicolas Maduro’s Capture.

Trump Says US Oil Giants Will Pour Billions Into Venezuela

JUST IN: President Trump says large United States oil companies are going to go into Venezuela and extract oil. "As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust for a long period of time." "We're going to have our very large United States oil… pic.twitter.com/xVcnCucL4i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

