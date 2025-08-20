Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense FC beat Colombian club America de Cali 2-0 in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2025 round of 16 fixture, to comfortably book their quarter-final slot. The aggregate score of this match stands 4-1, with the first leg also ending in favour of the Time de Guerreiros, 2-1. In the second leg, Kevin Serna scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute, while Matheus Martinelli scored the second/ final goal in the 56th minute, ensuring a victory at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bahia 3–3 Fluminense, Brazilian Serie A 2025: German Cano Scores Brace As Six-Goal Thriller Ends in Draw.

A 4-1 Aggregate, Fluminense vs America de Cali

VEEEEEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNNNCEEEEE O FLUMINEEEEENNNNNNSEEEEEEE! KEVIN SERNA E MARTINELLI MARCAM, FLU FAZ 4 A 1 NO AGREGADO E ESTÁ NAS QUARTAS! VAAAAAAMMMMOSS, FLUZÃO! pic.twitter.com/rAW0AHT4zp — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) August 20, 2025

