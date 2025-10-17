In a gripping Brazilian Serie A 2025 contest, Fluminense notched up a late win over Juventude in front of home fans at Maracana. The Fluminense vs Juventude match saw both teams try hard to gain an advantage; however, the firepower was lacking from both clubs inside the box, until Thiago Silva stepped up for this side and managed to score a late winner in injury time. Captain Silva found a perfect pass inside the box and managed to send the ball past the goalkeeper with a pinpoint accurate header, sending fans and fellow players into a frenzy. This win helps Fluminense maintain their seventh place in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 standings, while Juventude remains in the second-to-last spot inside the relegation zone. Santos 3-1 Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025: Ze Rafael, Alvaro Barreal, Benjamin Rollheiser Score Goals Each As Neymar Jr-Less Peixe Notch Win

Fluminense Win Late Thriller

VEEEEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNNNNCEEEEEE O FLUMINEEEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNSEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! THIAGO SILVA RESOLVE NO FIM DO JOGO E O FLU VENCE MAIS UMA NO BRASILEIRO! SEGUNDA-FEIRA É CLÁSSICO! VAAAMMMMMOOOOSS, TRICOLOR! pic.twitter.com/HVtfKdDtR0 — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) October 17, 2025

