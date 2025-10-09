Mirassol continued their sensational run in the ongoing Brazilian Serie A 2025,notching up yet another win over a big club in the championship as Fluminense suffered a 1-2 loss in an away encounter. Guilherme broke the deadlock, finding the net in the 36th minute, handing the Lions an early lead. However, Matheus Martinelli took just 20 minutes to find the equalizer for the Tricolor in the second half, as both clubs' search for the decisive goal heated up. Playing his 154th match for Mirassol, an all-time record for most matches for the club, Negueba came in clutch on the historic day, and hammered the winner in the 86th minute, which saw Leaozinho consolidate their fifth place in Brazilian Serie A. Ceara 3-0 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lucas Mugni, Pedro Henrique, and Fernando Sobral Score Goals Each As Neymar Jr-Less Peixe Suffer Another Loss

Mirassol Continue Their Sensational Season

O MIRASSOL É A SENSAÇÃO DO CAMPEONATO! 😎👏 Mais um time grande caiu diante do Mirassol! Que campeonato do Leão até aqui! #BrasileirãoBetano #FutebolBrasileiro pic.twitter.com/IM6ChyFR7L — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) October 9, 2025

