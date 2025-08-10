Bahia hosted Fluminense in the ongoing Brazilian Serie A 2025, which saw a six-goal thriller at Fonte Nova in Salvador end in a draw, with both teams earning a point each. German Cano gave the visitors an early lead in the ninth minute. However, an own goal by Facundo Bernal helped Bahia level the score, which turned into a lead moments later with Everton Riberio scoring a goal in the 19th minute for the home side. Cano scored the second goal for himself to complete a brace and, most importantly, help Fluminense equalise. Nonato managed to find the net for the visitors in the 72nd minute and gave Tricolor the lead. But it was Luciano Juba in the dying moments of the regulation time, who once again leveled the score for fourth-placed Bahia to ensure the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match ended in a draw. ‘I Don’t Need To Prove Anything…’ Neymar Reacts After Being Asked About Brazil National Football Team Coaching Staff Watching His Performance for Santos in Brazilian Serie A 2025 (Watch Video).

Six-Goal Thriller Ends In Draw

Fim de jogo. Germán Cano faz dois, Nonato marca o terceiro e o Flu empata com o Bahia na Fonte Nova. Voltamos a campo na terça-feira, às 21h30, contra o America de Cali, fora de casa. pic.twitter.com/psQIpA1fRR — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) August 10, 2025

