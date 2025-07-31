Internacional hosted Fluminense in their round of 16 first-leg match of the ongoing Copa do Brasil 2025 at Estadio Beira-Rio, which, unfortunately for the hosts, ended in a 1-2 loss. Everaldo Stum opened the scoring for the visitors as Fluminense took an early 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. Unfazed, Johan Carbonero managed to strike the leveller for Internacional in the 35th minute, leaving the contest open. However, Stum once again stepped for his side and scored his second goal in the 40th minute, handing Fluminense a 2-1 lead. In the second half too, Internacional tried their level best to find the equaliser, but failed to materialise as Tricolor managed to record an away win, as Colorado travels to Maracana next week for the second-leg match in the Copa do Brasil 2025 R16. Botafogo 2-0 Bragantino, Copa Do Brasil 2025: Alvaro Montoro and Alexander Barboza Find Net As O Glorioso Start Round of 16 with A First-Leg Victory.

Fluminense Win Thanks To Everaldo Stum's Brace

VEEEEEEEEEEEEENCE O FLUMINEEEEEEEEEENSE! Com dois de Eve, #TimeDeGuerreiros derrota o Internacional e leva vantagem para o jogo de volta! VAMOS, MEU TRICOLOR!



QUARTA QUE VEM É NO MARACA! pic.twitter.com/50S3iK1Fmm— Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) July 31, 2025

