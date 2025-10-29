In a major setback, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a round of 16 exit from the King Cup of Champions 2025–26 after losing a narrow 1-2 defeat against the defending champions, Al-Ittihad. With this loss, Ronaldo missed out on yet another opportunity to collect a maiden trophy with Al-Nassr. On a crucial night, Ronaldo struggled to make an impact against his former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema, who stole the show. Benzema scored the opening goal for the defending champions Al-Ittihad before Angelo Gabriel equalised for Al-Nassr. Houssem Aouar scored the match-winner to help the defending champions reach the quarter-finals. After losing the game, Ronaldo shared a post on his social media where he wrote, "We stand tall, learn, and move forward together." Al-Nassr 1–2 Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2025–26: Karim Benzema and Houssem Aouar Goals Help Defending Champions Eliminate Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Side.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Elimination

We stand tall, learn, and move forward together. pic.twitter.com/AzMxf7kw02 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 28, 2025

