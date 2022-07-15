France and Belgium face each other in a Group D clash at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on Thursday night. The clash will be played at New York Stadium in England on July 15, 2022 (Friday) at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). France will go into this match with their 5-1 victory Italy, while Belgium managed to draw against Iceland in their last match. This match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports HD/SD channels in India. For online live streaming of France vs Belgium game, Indian fans can tune to SonyLIV app.

Check the Tweet:

Follow along with @RadhaLathGupta (Founder, @SheTalksBall) with today's @WEURO2022 Daily Wrap ⚽ Know more about the intense and entertaining fixtures of last night ➕ What's special about tonight's matches 🤩 Catch the LIVE action from #WEURO2022 on the #SonySportsNetwork 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ch29iCNOkU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)