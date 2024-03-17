UEFA Champions league qualification hopes of Tottenham Hotspurs receive a big dent as they get defeated by Fulham by a comprehensive margin of 0-3. Tottenham could have moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the table with a win but apart from a brief spell before halftime, they were disorganized, lackluster and lacked any kind of threat. Rodrigo Muniz provided Fulham with the lead just ahead of the first half break which was doubled by Sasa Lukic immediately after the game resumed after half-time. Muniz scored again putting the final nail in the Spurs coffin. Spurs had a few late chances through substitutes Richarlison and Timo Werner but they couldn't convert their chances. Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United FA Cup 2023-24: Citizens Enter Sixth Consecutive Semifinal As Bernardo Silva's Brace Help Them Secure Comprehensive Victory Over Magpies.

Fulham 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24

Defeat at Craven Cottage. pic.twitter.com/R2P0iiDVK2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 16, 2024

