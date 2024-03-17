Manchester City create history at the FA Cup as they become the first team in history to reach six consecutive FA Cup semifinals following a victory against Newcastle United in the quarterfinal clash. Pep Guardiola rotated his squad in this match making as many as five changes but that didn't reduce the intensity of Manchester City by an inch as they created multiple opportunities. City took the lead in the 13th minute when a Silva shot took a wicked deflection off Newcastle defender Dan Burn, wrong-footing keeper Martin Dubravka and sending the ball looping into the net. The home side went 2-0 up in the 31st minute, and again it was Portuguese playmaker Silva cutting in from the right and shooting, with Sven Botman's head helping to steer the ball past Dubravka. Erliing Haaland and Jeremy Doku had their opportunities to score but they couldn't convert their chances. Did You Know Madeira Airport, Named After Cristiano Ronaldo Has a Unique Runway? Here’s Why.

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United FA Cup 2023-24

Manchester City Enter Sixth Consecutive FA Cup Semifinal

