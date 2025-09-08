Germany notched up their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, on Monday, September 8. The Germans headed into this contest on the back of a shock loss at the hands of Slovakia in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers and needed to bounce back from that defeat. Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for the Germany National Football Team in the seventh minute before Isaac Price brought Northern Ireland back into the match with the leveller in the 34th minute. At half-time, the score was locked at 1-1 and Germany struggled to reclaim the lead up until the 69th minute when Nadiem Amiri found the back of the net. Three minutes later, Florian Wirtz made it 3-1 to Germany with a wonderful free-kick goal. Turkey 0-6 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Merino Scores Hat-Trick, Pedro Hits Brace as La Roja Clinch Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Germany vs Northern Ireland Result

Watch Germany vs Northern Ireland Goal Video Highlights:

