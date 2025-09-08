Mikel Merino scored a sensational hat-trick while Pedri hit a brace as Spain clinched a dominant 6-0 victory over Turkey in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Konya, Turkey, on Monday, September 8. Pedri opened the scoring for the Spain National Football Team as early as the sixth minute and Mikel Merino then scored the first of three goals in the 22nd to put the reigning European champions 2-0 up. Mikel Merino continued his superb form as he scored his second goal and Spain's third right before half-time. After the break, Ferran Torres got his name on the scoresheet with a goal in the 53rd minute and four minutes later, it was Mikel Merino again, who completed his hat-trick. Pedri rounded off the victory for La Roja with a goal in the 62nd minute. Armenia 0-5 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix Score Braces as Former European Champions Register Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Turkey vs Spain Result

📺 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗡 | #CopaMundialFIFA 🇹🇷 Turquía | 0-6 | España 🇪🇸 ⚽ 0-1 | Pedri (6’) ⚽ 0-2 | Mikel Merino (22’) ⚽ 0-3 | Mikel Merino (45+1’) ⚽ 0-4 | Ferran Torres (53’) ⚽ 0-5 | Mikel Merino (57’) ⚽ 0-6 | Pedri (62’) 👉 https://t.co/sgDJnKc2Sx#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/97lNUmxREZ — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 7, 2025

Watch Turkey vs Spain Goal Video Highlights:

