The fourth-placed Gokulam Kerala will host the second-placed Real Kashmir in their next match in the I-League 2024. Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir I League match will be played from 07:00 PM IST at the Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium, Kerala. Unfortunately, the Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match in I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match is live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Mohammedan Sporting Consolidate Position at Top With a Fluent Win Against Namdhari FC.

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir Live

