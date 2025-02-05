Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best football players out there, celebrates his 40th birthday today. He was born on February 5, 1985, in Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal national football team debut at the age of 18 in 2003. And on this special day, fans shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United at a young age and won the first of his four Ballon d'Or titles in 2008 when he was 23. He joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 and went on to be the club's highest goal-scorer with 450 goals. He would then join Juventus before returning to Manchester United for a short spell. The Portugal star, in 2023 joined Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr, a move that would inspire many others from Europe to join clubs in the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo's 'CR7 Life' Museum Set to Open in Hong Kong in Celebration of Legendary Footballer's Career.

'Happy Birthday the GOAT'

'Your Dedication, Hard Work, Passion Continues to Inspire Millions'

Fan Wishes Cristiano Ronaldo On His Birthday

'Enjoy Your Day, Legend'

Another Fan's Wish for Cristiano Ronaldo

'The Best in History'

'Greatest of All Time'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)