Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best football players out there, celebrates his 40th birthday today. He was born on February 5, 1985, in Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal national football team debut at the age of 18 in 2003. And on this special day, fans shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United at a young age and won the first of his four Ballon d'Or titles in 2008 when he was 23. He joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 and went on to be the club's highest goal-scorer with 450 goals. He would then join Juventus before returning to Manchester United for a short spell. The Portugal star, in 2023 joined Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr, a move that would inspire many others from Europe to join clubs in the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo's 'CR7 Life' Museum Set to Open in Hong Kong in Celebration of Legendary Footballer's Career.

'Happy Birthday the GOAT'

Happy Birthday the GOAT 🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo. The man who rewritten the history of football ⚽ pic.twitter.com/8jxy5MbVHv — Naveen 💤 (@Naveen1_Tweets) February 4, 2025

'Your Dedication, Hard Work, Passion Continues to Inspire Millions'

Happy Birthday to the legend, Cristiano Ronaldo! 🎉⚽ Your dedication, hard work, and passion continue to inspire millions around the world. Wishing you another year of success, happiness, and record-breaking moments! #GOAT @Cristiano #HappyBirthdayCR7 pic.twitter.com/WeFk37zSBc — Kunal Kashyap (@Kunallx07) February 4, 2025

Fan Wishes Cristiano Ronaldo On His Birthday

"On this day, the stars shine brighter, and the winds carry whispers of greatness. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo—the legend who defies limits, the maestro of the pitch, and the embodiment of relentless passion. May your journey ahead be as extraordinary as the legacy. pic.twitter.com/I4AK0kjBD3 — Anand (@patrickAnand22) February 4, 2025

'Enjoy Your Day, Legend'

Happy Birthday to the GOAT, @Cristiano! 🐐🎉 Started watching you as a kid in 2013 & grew up idolizing you. Learned so much from your passion, dedication & mentality. Will forever be your supporter & fan! 💯🔥 Enjoy your day, legend! #GOAT #HappyBirthdayRonaldo #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/kUlqnIXnjB — Indian Ronnie 🇮🇳 (@ayushsarawagii) February 4, 2025

Another Fan's Wish for Cristiano Ronaldo

Wishing My Idol - Cristiano Ronaldo a Very Happy Birthday @Cristiano ❤️👹 pic.twitter.com/TapbBmOqH6 — Akash (@Akash03893128) February 4, 2025

'The Best in History'

'Greatest of All Time'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CRISTIANO RONALDO GREATEST OF ALL TIME 👑 pic.twitter.com/f4lCs6uRJB — 𝙄.𝙆 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙞 (@tripathi_gattu) February 4, 2025

