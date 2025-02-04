Hong Kong, February 4: The highly-anticipated Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum is set to open its doors in July 2025 at K11 Art & Cultural Centre (6F, Kunsthalle), K11 MUSEA in Tsim Sha Tsui. The grand opening will feature several international celebrities, marking a monumental celebration of the football legend's illustrious career. This state-of-the-art museum celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's career and the power of ambition, passion, perseverance and hard work; a beacon of inspiration for fans and visitors. Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo! Fans Wish Portugal National Football Team and Al-Nassr Star As He Turns 40.

Featuring state-of-the-art interactive exhibits, rare memorabilia, and motivational storytelling, the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum offers an immersive experience designed to inspire greatness. The Cristiano Ronaldo Museum is designed to be a place where visitors not only celebrate the accomplishments of a global icon but also reflect on their own aspirations. Aimed at empowering youth and dreamers, the museum features motivational content and inspiring quotes to encourage visitors to unlock their full potential. The museum will be the first of its kind in Asia and aims to attract over 12 million visitors to Hong Kong, providing significant exposure for the city as a global tourist destination.

This initiative presents a unique opportunity for Hong Kong to unite and spread happiness throughout the city. The 'CR7 LIFE' Museum will naturally inspire collaborations across Hong Kong's hospitality sector, food and beverage outlets, retail businesses, tourism agencies, and the MTR. These synergies are expected to foster a collective movement called "HONG KONG UNITED," encouraging all sectors to embrace and welcome tourists from around the globe. This organic connection aims to create a positive ripple effect, benefiting the entire city.

Tickets for the museum will go on sale on February 5, 2025, coinciding with Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday, allowing fans worldwide to partake in this historic opening. Early bird ticket buyers will unlock exclusive benefits at merchandise stores, offering unique opportunities to enhance their CR7® LIFE Museum experience.

On February 5, a grand celebration will take place at the K11 MUSEA promenade to honour Cristiano Ronaldo, a global icon whose impact transcends the world of football. As part of this unique event, attendees can expect extraordinary surprises that promise to make the occasion truly unforgettable, reflecting the unparalleled legacy of this legendary figure.

In addition to the museum, two flagship merchandise stores will open in Tsim Sha Tsui and on Hong Kong Island between March and April 2025. Spanning over 3,000 square feet each, these stores will be the first of their kind in the world, offering exclusive Cristiano Ronaldo signed merchandise and memorabilia. The opening of the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum at K11 MUSEA promises to be a landmark event in Hong Kong's cultural landscape, offering an unparalleled experience for fans and visitors alike.