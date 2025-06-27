Former Spain forward Raul Gonzalez celebrated his 48th birthday on June 27. The great footballer was born on June 27, 1977, in Madrid, Spain. Raul Gonzalez spent 16 years of his career playing for Real Madrid. With Los Blancos, the legendary footballer won six La Liga titles, three Champions League titles, four Supercopa de Espana titles, one UEFA Super Cup, and two Intercontinental Cups. With Spain, the forward scored 44 goals in 102 caps. Meanwhile, on social media, fans showered wishes on Real Madrid's great footballer on his 48th birthday. Raul Gonzalez Birthday Special: Top Five Goals From the Former Real Madrid and Schalke Superstar.

Happy Birthday Raul Gonzalez

1,018 appearances. 427 goals. 169 assists. 2001 Ballon d'Or runner up. Happy birthday, Raúl González. 🇪🇸👑pic.twitter.com/eRRV4rASRS — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 27, 2025

Happy Birthday Legend

Happy birthday to one of Real Madrid and Spain's greatest ever strikers, Raúl. For Los Blancos: ◉ 741 games ◉ 323 goals ◉ 16 trophies For Spain: ◉ 102 caps ◉ 44 goals Real Madrid's all-time appearance maker, a six-time LaLiga winner and a three-time Champions League… pic.twitter.com/VBRNLRo8FH — Squawka (@Squawka) June 27, 2025

Happy Birthday to One of the Greatest Strikers!

Happy Birthday Raúl! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/7xwRk3DS7b — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) June 27, 2025

Fan Wishes Real Madrid Legend

Happy Birthday Raúl 🎉 pic.twitter.com/m6cWrPjmex — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) June 27, 2025

