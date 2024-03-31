Al-Nassr is in second place in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season and will look to close the gap in the upcoming matches. They will host the struggling Al-Tai side on matchday 25. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, leading 13-5 in head-to-head wins. Both sides finished level on goals in two matches. The hosts are on a four-game winning run against the visitors and registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in September. The exciting match will start at 00:30 AM on March 31 IST. Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network channels. Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the FanCode App and Websites. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24

Preparations are over 🔚 Time to face AlTai 🔜 pic.twitter.com/PBNGlijeVt — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 30, 2024

